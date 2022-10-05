Overview of Dr. Eyad Alsabbagh, MD

Dr. Eyad Alsabbagh, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Brooksville, FL.



Dr. Alsabbagh works at Pain Management And Spine Care Center in Brooksville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.