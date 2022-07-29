Overview of Dr. Eyad Kanawati, MD

Dr. Eyad Kanawati, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Kanawati works at Cardiology Associates at Oxford Valley in Bensalem, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.