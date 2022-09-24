See All Dermatologists in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Eyal Levit, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (92)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eyal Levit, MD is a Dermatologist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.

Dr. Levit works at Dermatology in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology
    182 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Contact Dermatitis
    AARP
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Beech Street (Multiplan)
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Fidelis Care
    First Health
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    MagnaCare
    MultiPlan
    Oxford Health Plans
    United Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Sep 24, 2022
    It would require an inordinate number of superlatives to adequately characterize the unique talent and professionalism of Dr. Eyal Levit. He is truly unrivaled in the field of dermatology and cosmetic surgery. I was referred to Dr. Levit by my primary physician and was simply overwhelmed by the unusual care, concern and compassion of his staff. He heads a remarkable medical practice. Dr. Levit's skills are quite extraordinary and beyond the norm of what are to be expected. I would suggest that if you are seeking any type of dermatological or cosmetic surgery that you look no further. This is the gold standard by which other practices should be measured.
    Lou A. — Sep 24, 2022
    About Dr. Eyal Levit, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Polish, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1801813621
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy of Dermatology|American College of Mohs Surgery
    Residency
    • College Of Phy|Columbia Presbyn
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
