Dr. Eyal Meiri, MD

Medical Oncology
4.7 (113)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eyal Meiri, MD

Dr. Eyal Meiri, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta and Bethesda Hospital East.

Dr. Meiri works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Meiri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta
    600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CTCA Atlanta
  • Bethesda Hospital East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Pancreatic Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Pancreatic Cancer

Treatment frequency



Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 113 ratings
    Patient Ratings (113)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (13)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Eyal Meiri, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew
    • 1194786947
    Education & Certifications

    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    • Sinai Grace Hospital
    • Sinai Grace Hospital
    • MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
