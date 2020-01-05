See All Nephrologists in Encino, CA
Dr. Eyal Shtorch, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Eyal Shtorch, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eyal Shtorch, MD

Dr. Eyal Shtorch, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Los Angeles Community Hospital and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.

Dr. Shtorch works at Alexander Tovar MD in Encino, CA with other offices in El Monte, CA, Sherman Oaks, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dehydration, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Shtorch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alexander Tovar MD
    16133 Ventura Blvd Ste 360, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 995-5000
  2. 2
    Elmcrest Convalescent Center
    3111 Santa Anita Ave, El Monte, CA 91733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 710-3000
  3. 3
    U S Renal Care Sherman Oaks Dialysis
    4955 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 111, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 789-3659
  4. 4
    Vip Nephrology Inc.
    1125 S Beverly Dr Ste 720, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 421-6001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Angeles Community Hospital
  • Southern California Hospital At Hollywood

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dehydration
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dehydration
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shtorch?

    Jan 05, 2020
    Dr Shtorch is my daughter's provider, she is very picky with her doctors. knowing how highly she speaks of him and how she refuses to change doctors since she moved away almost 2 hours from him, I knew I had to try him as my doctor. he has been my doctor for approximately 6 years now and I must say I love him. he is very trustworthy. I highly recommend him.
    Andres R — Jan 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eyal Shtorch, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eyal Shtorch, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shtorch to family and friends

    Dr. Shtorch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shtorch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eyal Shtorch, MD.

    About Dr. Eyal Shtorch, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942395603
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eyal Shtorch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shtorch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shtorch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shtorch has seen patients for Dehydration, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shtorch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Shtorch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shtorch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shtorch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shtorch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eyal Shtorch, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.