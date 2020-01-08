Overview of Dr. Eyas Youssef, MD

Dr. Eyas Youssef, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.



Dr. Youssef works at IU Health Arnett Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Lafayette, IN with other offices in Batavia, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.