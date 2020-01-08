Dr. Youssef accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eyas Youssef, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eyas Youssef, MD
Dr. Eyas Youssef, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.
Dr. Youssef works at
Dr. Youssef's Office Locations
-
1
IU Health Arnett , IN5177 McCarty Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (224) 567-0366
-
2
Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital5165 McCarty Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (317) 274-8906
- 3 143 S Randall Rd, Batavia, IL 60510 Directions (815) 441-2445
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Youssef?
When I needed doctor for my procedure Dr. Youssef was the guy I ask for. When time came he was there for me and he did an excellent job. If he was still here at our hospital I'd have him do it again if and when needed.
About Dr. Eyas Youssef, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487774642
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Youssef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Youssef works at
Dr. Youssef speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Youssef. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youssef.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Youssef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Youssef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.