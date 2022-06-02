Dr. Eyiuche Okeke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okeke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eyiuche Okeke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eyiuche Okeke, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Braintree, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY.
Dr. Okeke works at
Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates111 Grossman Dr, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (617) 657-6430Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 2 90 LIBBEY INDUSTRIAL PKWY, East Weymouth, MA 02189 Directions (781) 682-0630
Mhg Physician Services California Inc.133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 421-1000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had type 2 diabetes for years with no improvement. My previous doctor was not successful in treating me. I switched to Dr. Okeke 3 years ago. She helped lower my a1c from 10+ to a 5.5. I've lost 20 lbs and have kept it off. I couldn't ask for a better doctor.
About Dr. Eyiuche Okeke, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1275502890
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okeke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okeke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okeke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okeke works at
Dr. Okeke has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okeke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Okeke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okeke.
