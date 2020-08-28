Overview

Dr. Eytan Irwin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Irwin works at Advocare Colon & Rectal Surgical Specialists in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty and Rectal Graft) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.