Dr. Eytan Szmuilowicz, MD

Hospice & Palliative Medicine
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eytan Szmuilowicz, MD

Dr. Eytan Szmuilowicz, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Szmuilowicz works at Northwestern Medicine Developmental in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Szmuilowicz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Developmental
    233 E Superior St Fl 1, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-0001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Malaise and Fatigue
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Malaise and Fatigue

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reproductive Endocrinology Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 09, 2022
    Dr. Eytan Smuilowicz is an incredibly smart and compassionate doctor who is present for his patients.
    Voula — Feb 09, 2022
    About Dr. Eytan Szmuilowicz, MD

Specialties

    Specialties
    • Hospice & Palliative Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154371672
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital / Harvard Medical School
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Szmuilowicz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Szmuilowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Szmuilowicz works at Northwestern Medicine Developmental in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Szmuilowicz’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Szmuilowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szmuilowicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szmuilowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szmuilowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

