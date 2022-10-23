Dr. Ezequiel Cassinelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassinelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ezequiel Cassinelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ezequiel Cassinelli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic-northside5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 355-0743Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday7:00am - 4:00pmSunday7:00am - 4:00pm
Peachtree Orthopedics - East Cobb Office1163 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (404) 355-0743Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 700, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 355-0743
- 4 1505 Northside Blvd Ste 3100, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 355-0743
- Northside Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent Dr. He listened well and resolved our issues we are having. Only Dr. I would highly recommend for back pain.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Cassinelli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cassinelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cassinelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cassinelli has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cassinelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassinelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassinelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassinelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassinelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.