Overview of Dr. Ezequiel Cassinelli, MD

Dr. Ezequiel Cassinelli, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Cassinelli works at Peachtree Orthopaedics Clinic in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA and Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.