Dr. Ezequiel Molina, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Buenos Aires and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Washington Hospital Center Corporation110 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 877-7464Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Dr. Molina operated on me in February 2020 for a quadruple heart bypass. I have never felt in more capable and caring hands than his. Surgery was a complete success, and no words really can capture the gratitude I hold for this man. How many stars are available for a review? How many stars are there in the sky, that would be the correct amount.
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- U Buenos Aires
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Molina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molina has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse, Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Molina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molina.
