Dr. Ezra Burstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ezra Burstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Cayetano Heredia U Peruana and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Locations
Ut Southwestern Medical Center1801 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-0595Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ut Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd Ste 520, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-0595
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I thank God for Doctors like him. Such a professional, compassionate and knowledgeable doctor. He took the time to hear me, treat me and relieve my pain. He spoke to me in my own language, that’s a plus. I will be forever grateful!
About Dr. Ezra Burstein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1033291554
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Cayetano Heredia U Peruana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burstein speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Burstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burstein.
