Overview

Dr. Ezra Burstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Cayetano Heredia U Peruana and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.



Dr. Burstein works at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.