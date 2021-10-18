Dr. Ezra Deutsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deutsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ezra Deutsch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ezra Deutsch, MD
Dr. Ezra Deutsch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, South Shore University Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Deutsch works at
Dr. Deutsch's Office Locations
-
1
Suffolk Heart Group375 E Main St Ste 26, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 665-2255
-
2
Suffolk Heart Group, LLP260 E Main St Ste 214, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- South Shore University Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deutsch?
Enjoy my visit always takes time in answering my questions.
About Dr. Ezra Deutsch, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1356349716
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai Med Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deutsch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deutsch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deutsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deutsch works at
Dr. Deutsch has seen patients for Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Carotid Artery Disease and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deutsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deutsch speaks French and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Deutsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deutsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deutsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deutsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.