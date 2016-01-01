Dr. Hazan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ezra Hazan, MD
Dr. Ezra Hazan, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY.
SINY Dermatology7901 4th Ave Ste A20, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 491-5800Saturday10:00am - 3:00pmSunday10:00am - 3:00pm
Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center of Princeton,LLC5 Plainsboro Rd Ste 460, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 799-6222
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
About Dr. Ezra Hazan, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1649666975
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Hazan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
