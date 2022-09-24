Dr. Israel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ezra Israel, MD
Overview of Dr. Ezra Israel, MD
Dr. Ezra Israel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Israel's Office Locations
Nephrology Foundation of Brooklyn1845 McDonald Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (646) 317-0750
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Isreal is amazing and very thorough.
About Dr. Ezra Israel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1073759346
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Israel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Israel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Israel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Israel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Israel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Israel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.