Overview of Dr. Ezra Kazam, MD

Dr. Ezra Kazam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Kazam works at Morristown Ophthalmology Associates in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Ocular Hypertension and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.