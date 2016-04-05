Overview of Dr. Ezra Galler, MD

Dr. Ezra Galler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.



Dr. Galler works at Ezra L. Galler M.d. in Providence, RI with other offices in Swansea, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.