Dr. Ezra Galler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ezra Galler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ezra Galler, MD
Dr. Ezra Galler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
Dr. Galler works at
Dr. Galler's Office Locations
-
1
Ezra L. Galler M.d.100 Highland Ave Ste 304, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 728-1400
- 2 10 Orms St Ste 220, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 728-1400
-
3
St. Anne's Hospital Pain Management Cent440 Swansea Mall Dr, Swansea, MA 02777 Directions (508) 324-1171
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galler?
Excellent surgeon. With a large base of patients it hard to see his true bed side mannor. In surgery is when dr Gallardo shines. I have the utmost trust in him.
About Dr. Ezra Galler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1336107382
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galler works at
Dr. Galler speaks Portuguese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Galler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.