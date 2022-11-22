See All Dermatologists in Monroeville, PA
Dr. Ezra Mirvish, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (116)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ezra Mirvish, MD is a Dermatologist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pittsburgh.

Dr. Mirvish works at Forefront Dermatology - Monroeville in Monroeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forefront Dermatology - Monroeville, PA
    2790 Mosside Blvd Ste 720, Monroeville, PA 15146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 372-2770

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 116 ratings
    Patient Ratings (116)
    5 Star
    (109)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Ezra Mirvish, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255697272
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    • University Of Pittsburgh
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ezra Mirvish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirvish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mirvish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mirvish works at Forefront Dermatology - Monroeville in Monroeville, PA. View the full address on Dr. Mirvish’s profile.

    Dr. Mirvish has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirvish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    116 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirvish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirvish.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirvish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirvish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

