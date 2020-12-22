Dr. Ezriel Kornel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kornel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ezriel Kornel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ezriel Kornel, MD
Dr. Ezriel Kornel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.
Dr. Kornel works at
Dr. Kornel's Office Locations
Brain and Spine Surgeons of New York244 Westchester Ave Ste 310, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions (914) 948-0444
Brain and Spine Surgeons of New York4 Westchester Park Dr, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions (914) 948-0444Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- POMCO Group
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kornel is an excellent surgeon and a warm, caring person as well. I was very nervous about having neck surgery for a very long time. I finally decided to do it because the pain was unbearable. I had three discs removed, one disc implant and two spinal fusions. I am now six months post op and I can truly say that I feel great. No more pain and much more movement than I ever had. Dr. Kornel and his staff were always available for me to talk to before and after surgery. No need to further research another neurosurgeon. Dr. Kornel is the best! God bless him and his staff.
About Dr. Ezriel Kornel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, German, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1194785592
Education & Certifications
- University of Vienna, Dept. of Neurosurgery
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Wash Hospital Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Cornell University
- Neurosurgery
