Overview of Dr. F Gahhos, MD

Dr. F Gahhos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Athens University Med School and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Gahhos works at Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Ctr in Port Charlotte, FL with other offices in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.