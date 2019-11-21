See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Orland Park, IL
Dr. F Germino, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. F Germino, MD

Dr. F Germino, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.

Dr. Germino works at Duly Health and Care in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Germino's Office Locations

    Duly Health and Care
    16660 107th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 469-9200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Palos Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Folliculitis
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Sprain
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Loss of Taste
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Second-Degree Burns
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Stye
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 21, 2019
    Dr. Germino is a good family doctor. He takes the time to listen to you.
    — Nov 21, 2019
    About Dr. F Germino, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    • 45 years of experience
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • English
    • 1962426239
    • 1962426239
    Education & Certifications

    • U Conn
    • U Conn
    • U Conn
    • U Conn
    Medical Education
    • Loyola U, School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. F Germino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Germino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Germino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Germino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Germino works at Duly Health and Care in Orland Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Germino’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Germino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Germino.

