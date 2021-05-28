Dr. F Turpin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turpin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. F Turpin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. F Turpin, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Christian Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Progress West Hospital.
Dr. Turpin works at
Locations
Barnes Jewish St Peters Family Medi201 Bjc Saint Peters Dr Ste 200, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 916-9615
- 2 20 Progress Point Pkwy, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (314) 439-1292
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Christian Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Progress West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I LOVE Dr Turpin & his staff! I started seeing him in 2019, against many ill-advised reviews...I took a chance. And I'm SO glad I did. I am a 56-yr-old woman with chronic migraines, trigeminal neuralgia, and fibromyalgia, and Dr Turpin has helped me with all of my listed diagnoses. If I need to be seen quickly, for an unforseen problem or pain, his staff always makes room to fit me in. His staff is kind, friendly, & professional. These has always gone above and beyond for me! I couldn't be happier as a patient who truly needs my neurologist often - best decision was taking a chance on Dr Turpin!! ??????
About Dr. F Turpin, DO
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1376536029
Education & Certifications
- POH Medical Center
- Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Oklahoma State University
