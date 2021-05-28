Overview

Dr. F Turpin, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Christian Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Progress West Hospital.



Dr. Turpin works at BJC Medical Group at St Peters in Saint Peters, MO with other offices in O Fallon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, Migraine and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.