Overview of Dr. Fa-Chyi Lee, MD

Dr. Fa-Chyi Lee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Stomach Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.