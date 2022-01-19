Overview

Dr. Faafouina Afato, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout and Oroville Hospital.



Dr. Afato works at Afato Medical in Yuba City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.