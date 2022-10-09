Overview of Dr. Fabian Alzamora, MD

Dr. Fabian Alzamora, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Firsthealth Montgomery Memorial Hospital and Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.



Dr. Alzamora works at Pinehurst Surgical Clinic in Pinehurst, NC with other offices in Rockingham, NC and Troy, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Hemorrhoids and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.