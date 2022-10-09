Dr. Fabian Alzamora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alzamora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fabian Alzamora, MD
Overview of Dr. Fabian Alzamora, MD
Dr. Fabian Alzamora, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Firsthealth Montgomery Memorial Hospital and Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Dr. Alzamora works at
Dr. Alzamora's Office Locations
-
1
Sleepmed Therapies Inc.5 FIRST VILLAGE DR, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-6831
-
2
Jonathan E. Hasson MD PA921 S Long Dr Ste 208, Rockingham, NC 28379 Directions (910) 417-3540
- 3 522 Allen St, Troy, NC 27371 Directions (910) 571-5710
-
4
Firsthealth Montgomery Memorial Hospital520 Allen St, Troy, NC 27371 Directions (910) 235-4024
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Montgomery Memorial Hospital
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alzamora?
Dr Alzamora is a very caring dr.Anwsers questions,explains procedures and what the plan will be for follow ups.The best..
About Dr. Fabian Alzamora, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073528832
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alzamora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alzamora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alzamora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alzamora works at
Dr. Alzamora has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Hemorrhoids and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alzamora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alzamora speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Alzamora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alzamora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alzamora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alzamora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.