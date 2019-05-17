Dr. Morales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fabian Morales, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fabian Morales, MD
Dr. Fabian Morales, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in South Miami, FL.
Dr. Morales works at
Dr. Morales' Office Locations
South Miami Walk-in Orthopedics5966 S Dixie Hwy Ste 401, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 453-2667
- 2 11050 Griffin Rd, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 686-8850
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely wonderful. The staff is very professional and Dr.Morales is very knowledgeable and caring.
About Dr. Fabian Morales, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1477785145
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morales accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morales works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.