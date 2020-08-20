Dr. Fabian Ramos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fabian Ramos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Fabian Ramos, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Ramos Center interventional And Functional Pain Medicine100 3rd Ave W Ste 110, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 708-9555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pain Relief Center Of Florida3333 Cattlemen Rd Ste 106, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 379-1739
Ramos Center - Sarasota Office2540 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 708-9555
Ramos Center- Venice Office1370 E Venice Ave Ste 104, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 708-9555Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
From the beginning, my journey to become one of Dr. Ramos' patients was fateful! At another appointment inEllenton, a gentleman passed by me and I saw the logo of the Ramos Center on his shirt and stopped him to find out more info. His name is Kevin Perez and he works in Marketing at the Center. He gave me a business card with the necessary info and I called the next day. Within three days the Center called and set up an appt. I saw Danny who indeed was very thorough, knowledgeable, patient and courteous. I had an MRI at the end of that week with the results the next week. I went in for my 1st procedure on 8/5 and 2nd on 8/19. Thank you so much to Dr. Ramos and his extraordinary y explained the entire procedure each and very time. My circle of angels: Fabian Ramos, Danny, Keila, Sallie, Dan, Melissa as well as the reception staff! One of my nurses even walked the parking lot to find my ride!! So very grateful to all of you especially in these uncertain times; precautions regulated
- Anesthesiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831150630
- Miami Chldns Hospital
- University Miami
- Emory University School Medicine
- CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF SANTIAGO DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Ramos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramos works at
Dr. Ramos speaks Spanish.
229 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.