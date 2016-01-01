Dr. Fabien Tremeau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tremeau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fabien Tremeau, MD
Overview of Dr. Fabien Tremeau, MD
Dr. Fabien Tremeau, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Tremeau works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tremeau's Office Locations
-
1
Cardiac Catheterization Lab30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 366-0336MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tremeau?
About Dr. Fabien Tremeau, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1356397087
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Univ
- Creedmont Hosp
- Overlook Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tremeau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tremeau works at
Dr. Tremeau has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tremeau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tremeau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tremeau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.