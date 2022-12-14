Overview of Dr. Fabienne Achille, MD

Dr. Fabienne Achille, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Achille works at Alex M. Lam, M.D., P.A. in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Uterine Fibroids and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.