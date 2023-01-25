See All Neurosurgeons in Summit, NJ
Dr. Fabio Frisoli, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Fabio Frisoli, MD

Dr. Fabio Frisoli, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Barrow Neurological Institute - Cerebrovascular and Skull Base Surgery

Dr. Frisoli works at Altair Health in Summit, NJ with other offices in Somerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frisoli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Overlook Medical Center
    11 Overlook Rd Ste 180, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 993-7322
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Somerville
    92 E Main St Ste 201, Somerville, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 648-3636
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acoustic Neuroma
Back Disorders
Back Pain
Acoustic Neuroma
Back Disorders
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malignant Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Brain) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Surgery Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Fabio Frisoli, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871937458
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barrow Neurological Institute - Cerebrovascular and Skull Base Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
    Frequently Asked Questions

