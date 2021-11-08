Overview of Dr. Fabio Iwamoto, MD

Dr. Fabio Iwamoto, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Iwamoto works at Columbia Primary Care - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.