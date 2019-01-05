Overview of Dr. Fabio Ochoa, MD

Dr. Fabio Ochoa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.



Dr. Ochoa works at Center For Arthritis-Warren Inc in Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), Chondrocalcinosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.