Overview of Dr. Fabio Roberti, MD

Dr. Fabio Roberti, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Di Modena Faculty Di Med E Chirurgia Modena Italy and is affiliated with The George Washington University Hospital.



Dr. Roberti works at IRMC Health & Wellness Center in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.