Dr. Fabio Urresta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fabio Urresta, MD
Dr. Fabio Urresta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Halfmoon, NY. They completed their residency with University of Maryland Medical Center
Dr. Urresta works at
Dr. Urresta's Office Locations
New Virtual Medicine PLLC3 Newcastle Rd, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 878-7425
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Urresta for several years now, I typically see the PA Patricia who is wonderful, they’ve helped me be myself again , I pay out of pocket as they don’t accept my insurance, and I don’t mind because I prefer not to see anyone else!!! They’ve taken good care of me and my mental health , in which I’m very grateful. Lacey the receptionist is always pleasant and professional, when it comes to billing- if you have a financial issue they will work with you as long as you are making an effort, they don’t just dump patients without notice, anyone who said that didn’t bother to check their mail or messages. Overall a nice office, friendly caring staff and they are knowledgeable in their field.
About Dr. Fabio Urresta, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1104987064
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urresta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Urresta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urresta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urresta speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Urresta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urresta.
