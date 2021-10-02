See All Oncologists in Loma Linda, CA
Dr. Fabrizio Luca, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.4 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Fabrizio Luca, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. 

Dr. Luca works at Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Ear Nose and Throat Surgery in Loma Linda, CA with other offices in Redlands, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Ear Nose and Throat Surgery
    11370 Anderson St Ste 2100, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2822
  2. 2
    California Heart and Surgical Hosptial
    26780 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA 92373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 651-7155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Excision of Rectal Tumor

Treatment frequency



Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Fabrizio Luca, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902355589
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luca accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Luca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luca has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Luca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

