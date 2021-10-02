Overview

Dr. Fabrizio Luca, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA.



Dr. Luca works at Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Ear Nose and Throat Surgery in Loma Linda, CA with other offices in Redlands, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.