Dr. Fabrizio Michelassi, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5.0 (29)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fabrizio Michelassi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Di Pisa, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Michelassi works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    New York Hospital Nyp
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Colon and Rectal Surgery
    520 E 70th St # STARR8, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 14, 2022
    Dr. Michelassi paid close attention to my condition and to my questions, which he responded to carefully and completely, in terms easy for me to understand. I have no reservations about recommeding him wholeheartedly.
    Amanda Stinchecum — Oct 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Fabrizio Michelassi, MD
    About Dr. Fabrizio Michelassi, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 48 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1952316499
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • New York University|NYU Langone Medical Center
    • Universita Di Pisa, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fabrizio Michelassi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michelassi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Michelassi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Michelassi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Michelassi works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Michelassi’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Michelassi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michelassi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michelassi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michelassi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

