Dr. Fadel Nammour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nammour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadel Nammour, MD
Overview
Dr. Fadel Nammour, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They completed their fellowship with Umdnj-Cooper Hosp Camden
Dr. Nammour works at
Locations
-
1
Dakota Gastroenterology Ltd.5049 33RD AVE S, Fargo, ND 58104 Directions (701) 356-1001Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
- Sanford Broadway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nammour?
I love everyone at Dr.Nammours office!!! I have Crohns disease and the biggest flare ever in 10 years, I got in right away, the whole team helped me tremendously, they call back when they say they will and are very attentive to my needs!!! I highly recommend!!!!!
About Dr. Fadel Nammour, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic and French
- 1922039684
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-Cooper Hosp Camden
- Umdnj-Cooper Hosp Camden
- Union Memorial Hospital, Baltimore, Md-Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nammour has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nammour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nammour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nammour works at
Dr. Nammour speaks Arabic and French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nammour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nammour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nammour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nammour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.