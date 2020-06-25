Overview

Dr. Fadel Nammour, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They completed their fellowship with Umdnj-Cooper Hosp Camden



Dr. Nammour works at Dakota Gastroenterology in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.