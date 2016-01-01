Dr. Fadel Shaaban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaaban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadel Shaaban, MD
Dr. Fadel Shaaban, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point.
Franciscan St. Anthony Health - Crown Point1201 S Main St, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 738-2100
Kim Simic MD Inc297 W Franciscan Dr Ste 108, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 681-6807
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Dr. Shaaban accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaaban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaaban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaaban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.