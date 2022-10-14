Overview of Dr. Fadi Abouzahr, MD

Dr. Fadi Abouzahr, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universite D'Angers, Ufr Des Sci Med Et Pharmaceutiques and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Abouzahr works at Renal Associates, P.A.-San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.