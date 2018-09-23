See All Oncologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Fadi Abu-Shahin, MD

Oncology
4.2 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Fadi Abu-Shahin, MD

Dr. Fadi Abu-Shahin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Abu-Shahin works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX with other offices in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abu-Shahin's Office Locations

    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    18220 State Highway 249 Ste 130, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 737-0435
    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    14211 FM 2920 Rd Ste 110, Tomball, TX 77377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 737-0435

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Skin Screenings
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 23, 2018
    Could not say enough good things about this man! As a cancer patient you need a doctor who is compassionate, that listens to you and who genuinely cares and believes in you! He does all those things. He treated a very rare cancer that I have. Every step of the way, what he told me would happen has! Today I am cancer free! We will miss him terribly since leaving Kingsport hematology! But wish him success wherever he goes!
    Sep 23, 2018
    About Dr. Fadi Abu-Shahin, MD

    • Oncology
    • English, Arabic
    • Male
    • 1215123971
    Education & Certifications

    • East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
    • EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Al-Salt Hospital/Ministry Of Health, Jordan|East Tennessee State University
    • UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
    • Houston Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fadi Abu-Shahin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abu-Shahin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abu-Shahin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abu-Shahin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abu-Shahin has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abu-Shahin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Abu-Shahin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abu-Shahin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abu-Shahin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abu-Shahin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.