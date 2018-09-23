Dr. Fadi Abu-Shahin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abu-Shahin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadi Abu-Shahin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fadi Abu-Shahin, MD
Dr. Fadi Abu-Shahin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Abu-Shahin works at
Dr. Abu-Shahin's Office Locations
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery18220 State Highway 249 Ste 130, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-0435
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery14211 FM 2920 Rd Ste 110, Tomball, TX 77377 Directions (281) 737-0435
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Could not say enough good things about this man! As a cancer patient you need a doctor who is compassionate, that listens to you and who genuinely cares and believes in you! He does all those things. He treated a very rare cancer that I have. Every step of the way, what he told me would happen has! Today I am cancer free! We will miss him terribly since leaving Kingsport hematology! But wish him success wherever he goes!
About Dr. Fadi Abu-Shahin, MD
- Oncology
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1215123971
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Al-Salt Hospital/Ministry Of Health, Jordan|East Tennessee State University
- UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
