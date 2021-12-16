Overview of Dr. Fadi Abushahin, MD

Dr. Fadi Abushahin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Abushahin works at Florida Gynecologic Oncology in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Vulvar Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.