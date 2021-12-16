Dr. Fadi Abushahin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abushahin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadi Abushahin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Fadi Abushahin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Genesiscare Usa of Florida LLC8931 Colonial Center Dr Ste 400, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 334-6626
Port Charlotte Gynecologic Oncology3080 Harbor Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (239) 334-6626
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Dr. Fadi AbuShahin is so extremely thoughtful, kind, sensitive and above all knowledgeable. He takes all the time you need and explains everything including options. I am so grateful that I was directed to this wonderful doctor. He tells me not to worry it will be alright and step by step he has been right. I am not a fan of doctors but I am of this one. My husband agrees with me about the care given by this wonderful doctor and his entire staff in the office and the hospital.
- Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- Cleveland Clinic Educ Foundation
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Damascus University
