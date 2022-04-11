Overview

Dr. Fadi Atassi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center, La Paz Regional Hospital, Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Atassi works at Lakeside Heart Crdvsclr Ctr in Lake Havasu City, AZ with other offices in Bullhead City, AZ, Kingman, AZ and Parker, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.