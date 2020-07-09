Dr. Fadi Bdair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bdair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadi Bdair, MD
Dr. Fadi Bdair, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Independence, MO.
Jackson County Gastroenterology18640 E 38th Ter S, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 229-1191
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Fadi Bdair, MD diagnosed my GI tract disorder, treated my GI tract disorder, and has me on the road to recovery. Sure is nice to be able to eat again!
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic
- 1356383889
- Gastroenterology
