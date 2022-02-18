Dr. Fadi Bedros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadi Bedros, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Marysville, KS. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Memorial Healthcare, Geary Community Hospital, Morris County Hospital and Wamego Health Center.
Dr. Bedros' Office Locations
South Plaza708 N 18th St, Marysville, KS 66508 Directions (785) 565-9500
Clay County Medical Center617 Liberty St, Clay Center, KS 67432 Directions (785) 565-9500
Morris County Hospital600 N Washington St, Council Grove, KS 66846 Directions (785) 565-9500
My Kidney Center LLC1133 College Ave Ste B100, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 565-9500
Ronald D. Mace M.d.1106 Saint Marys Rd Ste 106, Junction City, KS 66441 Directions
Outpatient Clinic711 Genn Dr, Wamego, KS 66547 Directions (785) 565-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Healthcare
- Geary Community Hospital
- Morris County Hospital
- Wamego Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Was referred to Dr. Bedros via my family Dr. Dr. Bedros was very informative and explained my situation so I understood what I needed to work on. His staff took most of my history and were just as professional and kind.
About Dr. Fadi Bedros, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Minnesota
- Hennepin Co Med Center
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bedros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bedros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bedros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bedros has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bedros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedros.
