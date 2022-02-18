Overview of Dr. Fadi Bedros, MD

Dr. Fadi Bedros, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Marysville, KS. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Memorial Healthcare, Geary Community Hospital, Morris County Hospital and Wamego Health Center.



Dr. Bedros works at Community Mem Hlthcr Outpt Clin in Marysville, KS with other offices in Clay Center, KS, Council Grove, KS, Manhattan, KS, Junction City, KS and Wamego, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.