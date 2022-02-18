See All Nephrologists in Marysville, KS
Dr. Fadi Bedros, MD

Nephrology
3.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Fadi Bedros, MD

Dr. Fadi Bedros, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Marysville, KS. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Memorial Healthcare, Geary Community Hospital, Morris County Hospital and Wamego Health Center.

Dr. Bedros works at Community Mem Hlthcr Outpt Clin in Marysville, KS with other offices in Clay Center, KS, Council Grove, KS, Manhattan, KS, Junction City, KS and Wamego, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bedros' Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Plaza
    708 N 18th St, Marysville, KS 66508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 565-9500
  2. 2
    Clay County Medical Center
    617 Liberty St, Clay Center, KS 67432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 565-9500
  3. 3
    Morris County Hospital
    600 N Washington St, Council Grove, KS 66846 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 565-9500
  4. 4
    My Kidney Center LLC
    1133 College Ave Ste B100, Manhattan, KS 66502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 565-9500
  5. 5
    Ronald D. Mace M.d.
    1106 Saint Marys Rd Ste 106, Junction City, KS 66441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  6. 6
    Outpatient Clinic
    711 Genn Dr, Wamego, KS 66547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 565-9500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Memorial Healthcare
  • Geary Community Hospital
  • Morris County Hospital
  • Wamego Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Treatment frequency



Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Fadi Bedros, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407893290
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ of Minnesota
    Residency
    • Hennepin Co Med Center
    Medical Education
    • VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fadi Bedros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bedros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bedros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bedros has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bedros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bedros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bedros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

