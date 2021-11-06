Dr. Fadi Chahin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chahin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadi Chahin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Dr. Chahin's Office Locations
1
Josef Hadeed MD Inc.465 N Roxbury Dr Ste 1020, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 274-2763
2
Dr. Fadi CHahin11550 Indian Hills Rd Ste 240, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 343-3345
3
Fadi Chahin MD19950 Rinaldi St # 101D, Porter Ranch, CA 91326 Directions (818) 343-3342
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MedCare International
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had my hair transplant procedure by Dr. Chahin. Everyone was very professional and knowledgeable. It was great experience and outcome!! Highly recommend it.
About Dr. Fadi Chahin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California @ Los Angeles UCLA
- North Oakland Med Ctr-General Surgery
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chahin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chahin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chahin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Chahin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chahin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chahin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chahin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.