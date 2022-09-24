Dr. Fadi Constantine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Constantine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadi Constantine, MD
Overview
Dr. Fadi Constantine, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale, Baylor University Medical Center, Medical City Dallas, North Central Surgical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Locations
Carrell Clinic8220 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 206, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 739-5760
Mesquite Office1010 N Belt Line Rd Ste 104, Mesquite, TX 75149 Directions (972) 288-1084
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Medical City Dallas
- North Central Surgical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Constantine , Megan, Elizabeth, and Marilyn were wonderful throughout my reconstruction experience. The team very personable and professional.
About Dr. Fadi Constantine, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear & Throat Hosp
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Vanderbilt University
- Plastic Surgery
