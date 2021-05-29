Dr. Fadi Deeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadi Deeb, MD
Dr. Fadi Deeb, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center, Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Locations
Dr Bassel Kisso PC1505 N Swan Rd Ste 121, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 795-3090
Cochise Health Alliance Med2585 E Wilcox Dr Ste C, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 459-0000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Jaya Hari Maddur MD PC111 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 795-3090
Hospital Affiliations
- Canyon Vista Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr deep is fabulous he is professional, Awesome team !!
About Dr. Fadi Deeb, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1497729248
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Dr. Deeb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deeb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deeb has seen patients for Hernia, Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deeb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deeb speaks Arabic.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Deeb. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deeb.
