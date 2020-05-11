Dr. Fadi Delly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fadi Delly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fadi Delly, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Delly works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Neurology & Pain Specialists2300 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 357-0505
-
2
Premier Neurology & Pain Specialists2211 Fort St, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 357-0505
-
3
Detroit Medical Center4160 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-7246Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delly?
Had pain for a long time. He gave me an injection in my S I joint and it worked perfectly. Great staff.
About Dr. Fadi Delly, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Chaldean
- 1104137967
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- Neurology
- Medicine-Sinai Grace Hospital/DMC
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delly accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delly works at
Dr. Delly has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Delly speaks Arabic and Chaldean.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Delly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.