Overview of Dr. Fadi El-Salibi, MD

Dr. Fadi El-Salibi, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from St Joseph University School of Medicine|Universite Joseph Fourier (Grenoble I), Ufr De Medecine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and University Medical Center.



Dr. El-Salibi works at Infectious Diseases of Southern Nevada in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.