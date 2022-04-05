See All Urologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Fadi Habib, MD

Urology
3.8 (35)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fadi Habib, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from French Faculty of Medicine / Univerity St. Joseph and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, Community First Medical Center and Humboldt Park Health.

Dr. Habib works at Fadi Habib MD in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MCSO, Fadi Habíb MD
    331 W Surf St Ste 902, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 296-6661
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    MCSO, Fadi Habíb MD
    7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 522, Chicago, IL 60631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 763-1314
  3. 3
    Mcso
    5600 W Addison St Ste 305, Chicago, IL 60634 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 725-0760
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Mcso
    2800 N Sheridan Rd Ste 205N, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 296-6661

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
  • AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
  • Community First Medical Center
  • Humboldt Park Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Overactive Bladder
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Overactive Bladder
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Pipefitters
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 05, 2022
    Dr. Habib performed surgery on my prostate. The result is far better than my highest hopes. Flow is better than at any point in my now long life. With a pressing full bladder, full emptying takes under ten seconds. Downsides: none. Results: perfect functioning. Thank you Dr. Habib
    S. Harris — Apr 05, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Fadi Habib, MD
    About Dr. Fadi Habib, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013963164
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Toronto
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Georges Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • French Faculty of Medicine / Univerity St. Joseph
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fadi Habib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Habib has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Habib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Habib has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Habib speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Habib. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habib.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

